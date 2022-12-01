Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Body found next to Mulholland Highway in Malibu

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

mulholland-highway-body.png
A body found off the side of the road prompted a full closure of Mulholland Highway in Malibu Thursday morning. CBSLA

 A body found off the side of the road prompted a full closure of Mulholland Highway Thursday morning.

Lanes were closed in both directions at the 33100 block of Mulholland Highway in Malibu Thursday morning.

A body was found in the area at about 7:40 a.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. No information about the body was released.

The Sigalert closure, due to police activity, was expected to last for five hours, the California Highway Patrol announced at 9:43 a.m.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 10:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.