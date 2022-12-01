Body found next to Mulholland Highway in Malibu

A body found off the side of the road prompted a full closure of Mulholland Highway in Malibu Thursday morning. CBSLA

Lanes were closed in both directions at the 33100 block of Mulholland Highway in Malibu Thursday morning.

A body was found in the area at about 7:40 a.m., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. No information about the body was released.

The Sigalert closure, due to police activity, was expected to last for five hours, the California Highway Patrol announced at 9:43 a.m.