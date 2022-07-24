Watch CBS News
Man barricaded inside Huntington Park home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities were at the scene of a barricaded suspect in Huntington Park. 

The incident in the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street unfolded just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday. It was there that authorities responded to a suspect who was hold up inside a home. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau in connection with the Century Station were onsite. 

The suspect was only identified as a male. No further details were available. 

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Compton Station at 310) 605-6500. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

