Man barricaded inside Huntington Park home

Authorities were at the scene of a barricaded suspect in Huntington Park.

The incident in the 2500 block of Santa Ana Street unfolded just after 2:40 a.m. Sunday. It was there that authorities responded to a suspect who was hold up inside a home.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau in connection with the Century Station were onsite.

The suspect was only identified as a male. No further details were available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Compton Station at 310) 605-6500.