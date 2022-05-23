Male motorcyclist killed in crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

A male motorcyclist in his late 20's was killed Monday in a crash with a vehicle on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights.

The crash occurred around just after midnight on the westbound Pomona Freeway at Seventh Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

The CHP issued a SigAlert around 12:05 a.m. Monday, shutting down the 1, 2 and 3 westbound lanes and the Seventh Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound side. There was no word on when the SigAlert will be lifted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball added.