Watch CBS News
Local News

Male motorcyclist killed in crash on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A male motorcyclist in his late 20's was killed Monday in a crash with a vehicle on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights.

The crash occurred around just after midnight on the westbound Pomona Freeway at Seventh Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball.

The CHP issued a SigAlert around 12:05 a.m. Monday, shutting down the 1, 2 and 3 westbound lanes and the Seventh Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound side. There was no word on when the SigAlert will be lifted. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Kimball added.

First published on May 23, 2022 / 7:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.