Make your home "smarter" with these trending devices

Tech expert Jessica Naziri joins us to talk about how you can turn your living area into a "smart home" with the latest technology, from smart assistants like Amazon and Google Home to security cameras and doorbells.

By the end, you'll be well on your way to transforming your living space into a smart, efficient, and connected oasis.

Getting Started: Where to Begin?

Choose a Smart Assistant: The cornerstone of a smart home is a smart assistant. These virtual companions, such as Amazon's Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home are at the center of your smart universe. They listen for your commands and execute them with remarkable precision. Start with one of these and gradually add compatible devices to expand your smart home ecosystem, but make sure they align with your existing devices.

Amazon Echo Show: It's more than just a speaker; it's your voice-activated personal assistant. Ask it questions, play your favorite music, or control your smart home devices—all with just your voice. And with new skills and updates, it's constantly getting smarter.

Security at Your Fingertips: Camera Doorbells

Now, let's talk about security. Smart Doorbell cameras, like Eufy and Blink, offer real-time monitoring and motion detection. Keep an eye on your home, family, and pets even when you're not there. The great thing is that you can see, hear, and speak to visitors at your door from anywhere.

Indoor Cameras

Protect your loved ones and property with smart security cameras that send alerts to your phone in real-time.Ring and Blink are great options.

Smart Plugs: Energy Efficiency and Your Gateway to Smart Living

It's not just about flashy gadgets or voice-controlled assistants. It's also about the little things that make life easier and more efficient. We're talking about the humble smart plug, a device that can transform any "dumb" appliance into a connected and controllable one.

Eve smart plug: It's a small device with big potential-- the embodiment of simplicity and effectiveness. Simply plug it into any outlet, and suddenly, you have control over any 'dumb' appliance. Use the app on your smartphone to schedule when your coffee maker starts brewing, or switch your appliances on and off with a simple tap or voice command from the voice assistant of your choosing. It's a game-changer for convenience and energy savings. The Amazon Echo and the Eve smart plug work seamlessly together. You can ask Alexa to control devices connected through the Eve smart plug, making it incredibly convenient. Your home is at your command, and it's never been easier.

Eve Energy (Now Matter-enabled) $39.95

The TP-Link Power Strip takes the concept of a smart plug to the next level. It's not just a single outlet; it's a power strip that lets you control multiple devices at once.

TP-Link Kasa Smart PlugPower Strip $79.99

Lighting: Bright Ideas for Smart Living

Smart lighting is often the first step into the world of home automation. Products like Philips Hue and LIFX let you control your lights remotely and set schedules. You can even change colors to create the perfect ambiance for any occasion. Plus, dim the lights without getting off the couch - movie night, anyone?

Philips Hue $199