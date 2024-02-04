Majority of flights delayed, diverted or canceled at Burbank Airport

Burbank faces flurry of delayed, diverted or canceled flights as storm passes through

Burbank faces flurry of delayed, diverted or canceled flights as storm passes through

Burbank faces flurry of delayed, diverted or canceled flights as storm passes through

A majority of the flights arriving or departing from Hollywood Burbank Airport were delayed, diverted, or canceled on Sunday.

The airfield had 73 flights slated to take off or land there. Of the 51 arrivals, 25 have either been delayed, diverted or canceled. Of the 22 departures, 14 have received the same classification, according to the airport's website.

Burbank, like most of Los Angeles County, is under a Flash Flood Warning through at least midnight.

The National Weather Service believes that there will be a total of 4-8 inches of rain in Greater LA Area with more than 6 inches projected for the San Fernando Valley.

Winds are also a major concern for meteorlogists with 31 mph wind gusts prjected to hit Burbank and 35 mph gusts expected in LA city. There is also a 20% chance of thunderstorms through Tuesday morning.

The inclement weather has also affected flights at LAX with 59 departures and 20 arrivals delayed, according to the airport's website.