Major progress made in clearing RV encampment in Westchester

After years of persistent efforts, a significant step has been taken to address the long-standing issue of RV encampments near the Creek Wetlands on Jefferson Blvd. at Pacific Coast Highway in Westchester.

The area, which has been plagued by parked RVs causing concern for residents, is finally seeing progress as the clearing process has commenced. Community members, who have been fighting for this day to come, expressed their relief Sunday and hope for positive changes.

The stretch of the wetlands that was once lined with a massive collection of RVs and cars is now witnessing an empty space, marking the first time in years that such a transformation has occurred. The removal of the encampment has resulted in a substantial reduction in the overflow from the population living on the streets, providing a positive impact on the local environment and ecosystem.

Environmental concerns associated with the encampment have been an ongoing issue, with reports of gunshots and sewage pollution affecting the area.

During the pandemic, the city imposed a moratorium on towing vehicles, even from areas without overnight parking regulations, including the vicinity near the protected ecological reserve. However, the moratorium was eventually lifted, and city officials pledged to offer homeless services before initiating the towing process. Despite this, the RVs remained in the area until a few days ago when a total of twenty-five vehicles were finally cleared from the site, covering approximately 1000 feet of space.

Plans are underway to restore the cleared area by planting new native species and revitalizing the trail and freshwater marshes.