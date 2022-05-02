Watch CBS News

"Major gas leak" on Santa Monica Boulevard prompts hours-long closure for public

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities rushed to the scene of a "major gas leak" Monday afternoon in Santa Monica. 

The gas leak occurred on the 200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard near the Third Street Promenade.

Crews from both the Santa Monica Fire and Police Departments were on the scene as professionals with Southern California Gas Company repaired the leak. 

Businesses and residents in the area were evacuated. 

As a result, the immediately surrounding area was expected to be closed for at least five hours, with authorities asking people to avoid 2nd and 3rd Streets between Arizona Avenue and Broadway.

