Major backups on 134 Freeway after deadly crash in Los Angeles area

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

One person was killed when a white Honda Civic collided with a semi truck on the Ventura (134) Freeway in Glendale Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the westbound freeway and Glendale Avenue at around 4:53 a.m. where they found the vehicles blocking the middle lanes of the freeway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of four lanes of the westbound freeway for three hours to investigate the crash.

It is taking drivers about 1 hour to get from Figueroa to Glendale Avenue as of 6 a.m.

Amy Maetzold
Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on April 2, 2024 / 6:26 AM PDT

