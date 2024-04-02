Major backups on 134 Freeway after deadly crash in Los Angeles area

One person was killed when a white Honda Civic collided with a semi truck on the Ventura (134) Freeway in Glendale Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to the westbound freeway and Glendale Avenue at around 4:53 a.m. where they found the vehicles blocking the middle lanes of the freeway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the closure of four lanes of the westbound freeway for three hours to investigate the crash.

It is taking drivers about 1 hour to get from Figueroa to Glendale Avenue as of 6 a.m.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.