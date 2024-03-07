Mail carrier assaulted by man in Gardena

A man who was reportedly caught on video assaulting a mail carrier is now behind bars, sparking outrage and concern in Gardena. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight, has neighbors nervous.

"Makes me wish I could do something about it," said Derek Martin, a Gardena resident concerned for the mail carrier's safety. "Unfortunately, no one was around to help."

The assault took place when a man in a gray sweatshirt approached the mail carrier and demanded his mail. When informed that there was no mail available, the suspect allegedly punched the mail carrier in the back of the head, causing him to drop his mailbag.

The carrier attempted to defend himself, but the altercation resulted in minor injuries and the loss of all mail in the bag.

Security camera footage from a nearby home captured the attack. Neighbors describe the assailant as a well-known troublemaker who has previously trespassed and verbally intimidated residents.