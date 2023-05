A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported by the U.S. Geological Survey near Calabasas at 8:05 a.m. Monday.

The earthquake was centered 7.7 miles south of Calabasas and 0.9 miles northwest of Las Flores. It was about 3.7 miles deep. It was centered 7.7 miles east of Malibu and 8.4 miles southeast of Agoura.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.