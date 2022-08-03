Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line
A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.
According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
