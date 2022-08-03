Watch CBS News
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake strikes near Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line

By CBSLA Staff

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the area near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles at 11:45 a.m.

According to "Did you feel it?" reports, the quake was felt as far as Placentia and Redondo Beach.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 12:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

