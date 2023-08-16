Madonna's Celebration Tour: Fans will have buy new tickets for her LA shows

Ticket holders slated to see Madonna in Los Angeles as early as next month will have to buy new tickets for her Celebration Tour.

The Queen of Pop was originally slated to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in late September and Kia Forum in early January 2024 for her return to L.A. but had to reschedule after a bacterial infection sent her to the hospital earlier this year.

Her new shows will now be held at the Kia Forum on March 4-5, 7, 9 and 11.

While ticket holders of the original six shows will have to buy new tickets, they will receive an opportunity to purchase them before the general public.

"Ticketmaster will provide all affected fans with a dedicated link and a unique code based on the quality of their previous seat locations to purchase tickets for their specific rescheduled event," Celebration Tour officials wrote in a statement.

Advance ticket sales will start on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and end on Aug. 31. Those unable to purchase a ticket during that window of time will get a second chance starting on Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. Everyone else will get a chance to buy the remaining passes through Ticketmaster on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

Refunds will be issued to the original purchaser by Aug. 28.