Madonna says she's "on the road to recovery" and will reschedule tour after sudden stint in ICU

Madonna says she's "on the road to recovery" less than two weeks after her manager announced she had been sent to the ICU after developing a "serious bacterial infection." The singer was hospitalized for several days just before the start of her upcoming Celebration Tour.

In a statement, Madonna said that she is "incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," the 64-year-old singer said along with a selife. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

In her first post on Twitter since being hospitalized, Madonna said that she is now focused on improving her health and "getting stronger."

"I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she said.

The North American leg of the Celebration Tour, which was slated to kick off in Vancouver before heading to the U.S. on July 18, will be rescheduled, she said. The European leg of the tour will now begin in October.

Her manager Guy Oseary had announced Madonna's health scare on June 28, saying a non-specified "serious bacterial infection" resulted in her needs to stay "several" days in the ICU. While here health was improving at the time of his announcement and a full recovery was expected, he said she was still under medical care.

All commitments at that time were canceled, including the tour.