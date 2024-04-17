Lynwood man arrested for burglarizing Ventura County pharmacies

A Lynwood man has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries at Ventura County pharmacies in late-2023.

Detectives say that the first incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 29, when a group of suspects forced entry into a pharmacy in Simi Valley, according to Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies.

"Over the next hour, these same suspects forced entry into two additional pharmacies in Thousand Oaks," said the VCSD statement. "However, the suspects were unable to access pharmaceutical products at the three locations due to strong, interior security measures in place."

During the course of their investigation, they were able to identify one of the suspects as 21-year-old Daniel Godinez.

He was arrested on April 16 at his home in Lynwood, according to detectives. HE was booked on one burglary charged and a bail amount of $50,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 18.

Anyone who has more information on the incidents is asked to contact investigators at (805) 654-9511.