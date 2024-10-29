Lynwood man arrested for allegedly killing a homeless resident in Long Beach

After a two-month investigation, detectives in Long Beach have tracked down the man they believe killed a homeless person two months ago.

Hector Perez, 32, was booked for murder and will remain in Los Angeles County jail in lieu of a $2.05 million bail, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators said he was already in LA County Sheriff's Department custody when they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives discovered 43-year-old Ali Jabbaar Phannix's body on the morning of Aug. 18 in the 600 block of East South Street. The Long Beach Fire Department declared him dead at the scene after he sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Investigators have not determined a motive, but believe Phannix and Perez were acquaintances.

The department also thanked the community members who helped the investigation and asked anyone else with information to contact detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.