Watch CBS News
Local News

Lynwood man arrested for allegedly killing a homeless resident in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

After a two-month investigation, detectives in Long Beach have tracked down the man they believe killed a homeless person two months ago. 

Hector Perez, 32, was booked for murder and will remain in Los Angeles County jail in lieu of a $2.05 million bail, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Investigators said he was already in LA County Sheriff's Department custody when they obtained a warrant for his arrest. 

Detectives discovered 43-year-old Ali Jabbaar Phannix's body on the morning of Aug. 18 in the 600 block of East South Street. The Long Beach Fire Department declared him dead at the scene after he sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body. 

Investigators have not determined a motive, but believe Phannix and Perez were acquaintances. 

The department also thanked the community members who helped the investigation and asked anyone else with information to contact detectives Michael Hubbard and Jesus Espinoza at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.