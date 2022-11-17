Watch CBS News
Lynn Fire burns 10 acres in Newbury Park

Ventura County Fire Department units are responding to a roughly ten acre brush fire burning in the area where Lynn Road transitions to W. Potrero Road in Newbury Park. 

The Lynn Fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. By 9:50 a.m. it was about 3 acres. Firefighters said by 10:04 a.m. the fire had grown to 10 acres. Air tankers were en route to help battle the blaze. 

VCFD also had helicopters on scene with the blaze burning in the area of Broom Ranch. 

Crews reported light winds, about 5-10 mph in the area. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on November 17, 2022 / 10:00 AM

