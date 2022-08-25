Man sentenced to life, plus 84 years in prison for killing father, father's girlfriend in Aliso Viejo

An Aliso Viejo man was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life for the murders of his father and his father's girlfriend, and trying to kill his father's two roommates.

Police are searching for suspect Luke William Ferguson for a double-murder that occurred in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Oct. 12, 2017. He's also accused of shooting two others. (credit: Orange County Sheriff's Dept.)

Luke William Ferguson, 31, was convicted in July of first degree murder and attempted murder for the Oct. 12, 2017 shooting spree that killed his father, 59-year-old Douglas Ferguson, his father's girlfriend, 51-year-old Lisa Cosenza, and wounded his father's roommates — Todd Kuchar and Brandon Dufault.

"This murderous rampage targeted everyone and anyone in his way and even went out of his way to try to kill everyone in that house," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "Luke Ferguson is a cold-blooded murder and he will spend the rest of his life in prison where he will no longer be able to harm innocent people."

According to the District Attorney's Office, the elder Ferguson had told his son to stop drinking beer and get a job. On the day of the shooting, Luke Ferguson went downstairs with a handgun and shot his father, who had been coming home from work, and shot his father without a word, prosecutors said. When his father stood up, Ferguson shot him again.

Ferguson then shot Kuchar several times as he ran out of the condo, then Cosenza in the head. He headed back upstairs and kicked a bathroom door down to shoot Dufault several times as he was in the shower.

Ferguson left the scene in Dufault's vehicle but was arrested at the end of a police pursuit in Inglewood. He had another gun he had stolen from his father with him when he was taken into custody.