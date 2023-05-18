Ludacris is honored with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Atlanta rapper and film star, Ludacris, got his Hollywood Walk of Fame star Thursday afternoon.

Ludacris was joined at the Hollywood ceremony by his Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel and fellow musician LL Cool J.

As a recording artist, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, with mega singles like Number One Spot where the lyrics call it out, "My music stick in fans veins like an IV." Other hits include Money Maker and My Chick Bad, among many others.

His star is in the category of Motion Pictures and fans can see Ludacris on screen again as he reprises his role of "Tei" for the seventh time in Fast X, of the Fast and Furious film franchise, which will be released May 20. He first starred in the film series in 2003 in 2 Fast 2 Furious.

His other feature film credits include New Year's Eve, No Strings Attached, The Academy Award-Winning Film Crash, And Hustle & Flow which earned him a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

During the Walk of Fame ceremony, Diesel took a chance to share all the aspects of Ludacris, calling him a favorite "uncle" to his own kids.

"Chris you wrong to try to keep me to two minutes. I could take two lifetimes explaining to the world the significance, your significance both to the world and to my family," said Diesel. "There's so much to say, but there is so much you already know. You know his unmatched accomplishments. We've never seen anybody dominate the music world and then come and dominate cinema while being entrepreneurial in the way that he is."

Ludacris took some time to thank the ceremony's other presenter, LL Cool J, giving the rap star credit for igniting his career. "When it comes to music, I stand on the shoulders of those who got me here today … that's why I am here today. He (LL Cool J) is the man that inspired me to want to rap," said Ludacris.

Hollywood Walk of Fame

As a father of four girls, Ludacris's new ventures include launching the educational platform "KidNation" and the animated series Karma's World, launching in the Top 10, and earning two NAACP Image Award nominations. The children's series about a young Black girl finding her voice and using it to change her world is inspired by Chris' daughter Karma.

Ludacris founded The Ludacris Foundation to inspire youth and has participated in other charities such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, USO, Feeding America, and many others.