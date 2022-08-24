Luciano Pavarotti honored posthumously with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Legendary opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was honored posthumously Wednesday as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

LA Opera music director James Conlon and movie producer Cinzia Salvioli spoke at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. Pavarotti's daughter Cristina Pavarotti will accept the star on behalf of the family.

The star, located between La Brea and Sycamore avenues, marks the 2,730th since the Walk of Fame was completed.

Pavarotti died in 2007 at the age of 71. His 43-year career included 15 Grammy nominations, five wins and two Guinness world records.