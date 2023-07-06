Loved ones sob at memorial for father of three that was killed in hit-and-run outside Food 4 Less

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a father of three in Wilmington Monday night.

The deadly crash happened at around 9:10 p.m. outside of the Food 4 Less grocery store on Fries Avenue.

Upon arrival, the Los Angeles Police Department found 36-year-old Juan Jose Areyan dead in the street.

"Family was the most important thing to him — and friends," said fiancée Cassie Hill. "He was just an all-around amazing man."

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was "possibly igniting fireworks when struck" by a vehicle traveling northbound on Fries Avenue, LAPD said.

The victim was then "dragged for approximately 85 feet before becoming dislodged from the undercarriage of the SUV," at which point he was hit by a second vehicle, according to a statement from police.

"I hear this car coming super fast, this SUV just flying," said friend Richard Smith. "And she gets closer and she goes even faster."

According to police, witnesses saw a driver behind the wheel of a silver, 2008 Ford Explorer fleeing from the area.

"Even if you got your car fixed its on your conscious," said Smith. If you don't turn yourself in, it'll eat at you."

The second driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police investigation.

The City of Los Angeles is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest or conviction of the suspect due to the Los Angeles Administration Code's Hit and Run Reward Program.

Anyone with has additional info is asked to contact investigators at (323) 421-2500.

Areyan leaves behind three children, the oldest of whom is serving in the United States Navy. He planned to marry Hill soon.

"We did everything together," she said."We traveled all over the world. He didn't have a long life but a very full life."