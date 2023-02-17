Loved ones honor Laguna Beach doctor who was killed while on a bike ride

Doctors, nurses, firefighters, lifeguards, friends neighbors, and loved ones shared their collective grief over the loss of Laguna Beach emergency room doctor Michael Mammone.

"Michael was the life of the party or a gathering," said sister Michelle de Werd. "He was intelligent, funny, adventurous, curious, easy to be with, loved card games and genuinely cared about everyone."

The 58-year-old physician was killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point earlier this month while cycling after his shift at Mission Hospital. Vanroy Smith of Long Beach has been charged with his murder. Officials said he ran the doctor down and then stabbed him.

Mammone was about to celebrate 30 years of marriage with a trip to Italy with his wife Julie. The couple had two sons.

Mammone spent years in emergency rooms across Southern California. His desire to be in healthcare came early while working as a Los Angeles County lifeguard. He then went to USC medical school, spending years as a trauma doctor at the Upland San Antonio Regional Medical Center soon after. He also worked as the medical director for Rancho Cucamonga Fire.

For the past nine years, the Mammones called Laguna Beach home as Mike worked in the emergency room of Providence Mission Hospital. Fellow physicians described his courage and dedication and how much his patients loved him.

"It's hard to comprehend that he's gone," said Dr. Larry Potts from the San Antonio Regional Medical Center. "Gone too soon — gone tragically, so unjustly."

"A man that could not be rattled by anyone or anything," said Dr. Bill Dodge from Providence.

Looking over the urn holding her husband's ashes, Julie said goodbye to the love of her life.

"My love, my soulmate," Julie said as she sobbed. "Rest in peace until we meet again," she said.