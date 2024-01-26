Lost dog to reunite with owner after getting adopted by another family

Missing dog to reunite with original owners after being rehomed

Missing dog to reunite with original owners after being rehomed

Missing dog to reunite with original owners after being rehomed

A heartbroken owner will finally be reunited with his lost dog even after another family adopted the animal.

"I really want my dog back," owner Bikramjot Padda said while putting up posters for his lost dog Charlie. "My dog that I let my mom watch escaped and was picked up by the shelter, this West Valley Shelter."

Padda said his dog was not microchipped so they searched everywhere they could. When they saw Charlie's picture on the West Valley Animal Shelter website, they felt a sense of relief.

"We tried to reach out to the shelter to get help with getting him back," Padda said.

However, by Dec. 28, it was too late. Charlie had been adopted.

"We learned he was adopted in a short, five days that they had him," Padda said. "I'm just shocked and sad because this is a dog that we've had for about five years."

Padda said the shelter told him he is no longer considered the owner.

"They won't give us any information regarding the new owners or I don't even think they'll pass down my information and he has a lot of serious medical issues," Padda said.

He said that he is on a special diet and gets seizures that can be deadly.

"If he's fed human food, it actually causes those seizures," he said.

KCAL News contacted Los Angeles Animal Services to explain the situation and ask if anything could be done. The department reached out to Charlie's new owners, who agreed to reunite him with Padda and his family.

"Our dog is part of our family," he said.

The pet and owner will reunite on Saturday.