Los Angeles Zoo closed due to high winds on Thursday

The Los Angeles Zoo will be closed on Thursday due to the "sustained high winds forecasted throughout the day," zoo officials say.

The zoo made the announcement on Instagram and said any further adjustments to normal operations could be found on zoo's website.

The zoo is located in Griffith Park where strong winds are forecasted throughout the day.

A high wind warning will be in effect until 4 p.m. in the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors.

The Orange County Zoo will also be closed on Thursday.