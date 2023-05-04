Los Angeles Rams sign QB Brett Rypien

The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Brett Rypien on Thursday.

Rypien spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, passing for 778 yards with four touchdown passes and eight interceptions in eight appearances. He made two of his three career starts last season for Denver, which signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2019.

Rypien will compete for a backup job in Los Angeles behind Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford, who was limited to just nine games by injuries last season. The Rams also drafted Stetson Bennett, Georgia's two-time national championship-winning quarterback, in the fourth round last weekend.

Rypien's arrival makes it unlikely the Rams will re-sign John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, their two backup quarterbacks for the past three seasons. Wolford had modest success after replacing an injured Jared Goff in 2020, but both Wolford and Perkins struggled in place of Stafford last season.

The Rams eventually claimed Baker Mayfield in desperation, and the 2018 No. 1 overall pick started their final five games. Los Angeles finished 5-12 in the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history.