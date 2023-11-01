Man with machete shot and killed by LAPD in Calabasas

A man with a machete was shot and killed after a confrontation with police outside a restaurant in Calabasas Tuesday night.

The shooting happened after officers were called to 23400 block of West Calabasas Road and Mulholland Drive regarding an assault with a deadly weapon around 7:40 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man with a machete who attacked someone in the parking lot of a McDonald's. The suspect then ran to a nearby Sagebrush Cantina restaurant where a confrontation occurred and officers shot and hit the suspect outside of the restaurant.

Some streets in Old Town Calabasas are closed at this hour due to police activity. They have a suspect in custody. You're asked to avoid the area.

Paramedics rushed the suspect to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities said the man was in his mid-50s.

Police recovered the machete and a knife at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

City officials asked residents to stay away from Old Town Calabasas as officers investigated the incident.