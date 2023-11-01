Los Angeles police shoot armed suspect in Calabasas

Los Angeles police shot an assault with a deadly weapon suspect in Calabasas Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. in the 23400 block of West Calabasas Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Some streets in Old Town Calabasas are closed at this hour due to police activity. They have a suspect in custody. You're asked to avoid the area. No other details are available. pic.twitter.com/tPcfLwhY7B — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 2, 2023

City officials asked residents to stay away from Old Town Calabasas as officers investigated the incident.

The violence appeared to have started at a nearby McDonald's, where officers discovered a machete in the parking lot. Police said they originally arrived after some called 911 and reported an assault with a deadly weapon.

The situation escalated leading to officers shooting the man. He proceeded to run away from law enforcement before reaching Sagebush Cantina on Calabasas Road.

Paramedics rushed the suspect to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition, however, LAPD confirmed that authorities performed CPR on him.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.