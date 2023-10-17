LAPD search for multiple gunmen after 3 people killed in Toluca Lake drive-by shooting

At least 1 person killed after shooting in North Hollywood

At least 1 person killed after shooting in North Hollywood

At least 1 person killed after shooting in North Hollywood

Los Angeles police are searching for three to four gunmen involved in a shooting that left three people dead and one injured in Toluca Lake Monday night.

Authorities said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street.

A silver sedan with three or four people dressed in black clothing drove up to the victims' car, a black sedan, and fired several shots at them before speeding away south on Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the other two were able to drive to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries. The fourth person shot, a man around 25-years-old, was also taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

LAPD are still searching for the men involved in what police are now calling a "triple murder."

It's unclear what prompted the shooting and an investigation is ongoing at this time.