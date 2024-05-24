Los Angeles police in pursuit of a possible reckless driver

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a possible reckless driver who led them into Orange County.

The suspect led police from South LA to Orange County, using the 91 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets.

The driver wove through streets until reaching the I-405 Freeway near Los Alamitos. Once on the freeway, the suspect hit well above 100 mph.

The pursuit continued on surface streets near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana. The suspect drove recklessly through multiple red lights.

Officers eventually caught up to the driver while the car entered the parkway leading to John Wayne Airport.