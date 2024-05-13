Watch CBS News
Los Angeles Metro offering free rides to Billie Eilish's release party at Kia Forum

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

LA Metro is offering free rides to Billie Eilish's listening party at Kia Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, May 16.

The GRAMMY award winning singer is expected to host an immersive get together for fans to get the first listen to her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, starting at 9 p.m.

Special shuttles will be offered from the C and K Lines to Kia Forum from 6:45 p.m. until 9 p.m. to the show and 70 minutes after.

The "sale date and time are in the works", according to Ticketmaster.

This will be Billie Eilish's third studio album. Her previous album, Happier Than Ever, was released in 2021.

Eilish first made her breakout in 2015 with her single "ocean eyes" at age 13.

