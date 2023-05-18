Los Angeles County shelter dogs take flight to find forever homes

It was a big day for some dogs in the Antelope Valley as they boarded a plane to find their new FURever homes Thursday morning.

A non-profit called my Dog is My CoPilot, made it possible for 33 shelter dogs to be sent to shelters in Montana and Utah, where they are in need of animals.

The non-profit has two planes that fly 5 to 6 days a week around the country, transporting animals from overflowing shelters to other shelters that are experiencing shortages.

'Dog is My CoPilot' is just one of the non-profits working with the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control to help shelter dogs find a better life.

This program is a collaboration with LA County, Pet Space and a few other organizations that hope to encourage people to adopt their new furry friend from shelters.

Peter Rork, M.D., an orthopedic surgeon and lifelong pilot, cofounded 'Pet is my CoPilot' in 2012 with the goal of saving as many animal lives as possible. Rork said they have saved over 23,000 dogs and cats with their transport flights since they started.

"This rescue effort is a model for partnership and we hope it will inspire more people to work together for the greater good of our animal friends. These dogs think we're saving them but at the end of the day, they save us. They give us the chance to do good and help, to live with a greater purpose than ourselves," said Peter Rork.

KCAL News talked with the Director of the Humane Society in Montana, and she says of the 22 dogs that are heading to Montana, most of them are expected to be adopted out by Monday.

The other 11 dogs will be heading to other shelters.