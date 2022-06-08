Los Angeles County reports low voter turnout in Primary Election

Just 14.45% of nearly 6 million registered LA County voters participate in Primary Election

As Tuesday's Primary Election came to an end, it was notably clear to poll workers and organizers working booths throughout the day that voter turnout was exceedingly low.

Of the nearly six million registered voters within Los Angeles County -- 5,690,637 -- just 822,545, or 14.45%, were said to have participated in the Primary Election.

For those who did turn out, they were hoping that their vote would count towards solving some of the problem's currently facing their community.

"There's a lot of bad stuff happening in the world right now, and to try and find the right people to fix those problems," said one man.

"Crime reduction and homelessness reduction," said another voter.

"The homelessness and crime," echoed another man. "Because of COVID, it seemed like people have lost their minds. Things that wouldn't have happened four years ago is happening now."

More than half of the ballots were cast as vote-by-mail, with 580,358 voters either mailing in or dropping off their forms, while just 242,187 voted in person at polling centers on Tuesday or during the early voting period.

Los Angeles County hosted centers at 1,207 separate locations.

The next official update on voter turnout numbers and polling results are expected to be released Friday.