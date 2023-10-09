Los Angeles County official and his wife dead after violent car crash in Downey

Violent crash leaves two dead, one critically injured in South Gate

Two people were killed and one other critically injured in a car crash in the South Gate area on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 2:05 p.m., according to Downey Police Department, who were handling the investigation.

Los Angeles County Fire Department says that two of the victims were found dead upon their arrival at the scene, near Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street.

The deceased have been identified as Emilio Guerrero, 52, whom they say was a Sergeant with the Los Angeles County Bureau of Investigation, and his wife, 47-yer-old Annabel Guerrero. She was formerly a teacher with the Downey Unified School District, Downey police said in a statement.

The third victim, a 60-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to remain in critical condition.

There was no further information provided.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Downey Police Department at (562) 904-2308.