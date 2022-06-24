Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby announces retirement

After 38 years of service, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl L. Osby has announced his retirement.

In a statement released to the public Friday, Osby said:

"I am truly grateful for the amazing 38 years I have spent protecting the lives, property, and environment of the residents of Los Angeles County, especially the last eleven in which I had the honor of serving as Fire Chief of the premier fire department in the nation, if not the world."

"Day after day, we answered the call of those experiencing the worst day of their lives, whether they were in need of a life-saving rescue, medical treatment, or just a helping hand, it is that unwavering commitment that inspired me to come in to work every day and makes it so difficult to say goodbye. It was truly an honor to be your Fire Chief," the statement ended.

Before his retirement becomes official, Osby will work with his Executive Team currently in place to determine a "seamless succession plan."

Osby took over the helm at LACoFD in 2011, the ninth Chief is the department's history, and is credited for launching a series of "groundbreaking and innovative programs" that have increased the quality of emergency response and safety services for the millions of L.A. County residents.

He also currently serves as Chair of FIRESCOPE, or "FIrefighting REsources of Southern California Organized for Potential Emergencies."