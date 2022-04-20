Los Angeles Community College District embarks on $1.5 million housing program for students at risk of homelessness

The Los Angeles Community College District is moving forward with a $1.5 million plan to provide housing for more than 100 students experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

The district -- whose campuses include Los Angeles City College, Pierce College, East Los Angeles College, and Los Angeles Valley College – will partner with five non-profits that will supply the housing, food, WiFi, and services such as academic tutoring and employment assistance so the students can stay enrolled in college and graduate.

"Too many of our students are housing insecure and have had their studies heavily impacted by the lack of a safe and quiet place to sleep and study," LACCD Board President Gabriel Buelna said in a statement.

Much of the state is mired in a housing crisis, and the state's public universities have been hit hard by the acute shortage. Students enrolled in community college are especially hard-hit, with the vast majority coming from low-income families, and more than half living at or below the poverty line, according to LACCD officials.

The student housing agreement started on April 13, and will run a full year. The funding is provided through a one-time state budget allocation.

"True equity in education is making sure we can level the playing field as much as possible and give all students an opportunity to access our colleges and succeed," LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez said in a statement. "No student should be forced to choose between keeping a roof over their head and pursuing an education."