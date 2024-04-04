Los Angeles city leaders advance proposal on halting animal breeder permits

A halt on Los Angeles animal breeding permits is in the works as a City Council committee advanced the temporary moratorium this week in efforts to control the city's overpopulated shelters.

The Los Angeles City Council is set to review the proposed law for approval as the city's six shelters have steadily seen an increase in the number of dogs, cats and rabbits over the last few years.

In October 2023, Animal Services said that crates filled with cats, dogs and other animals overflowed into shelters' hallways due to overcrowding.

The goal is to keep shelters at or below 75% capacity, and halting breeder permits is one way city leaders hope to tackle the problem. Another plan is to bolster spay-and-neuter efforts.

Animal Department of Animal Services reported that in 2023, the city had issued about 1,200 breeding permits, and was on pace to finish that year with about 1,800.

In another move to alleviate the city's six animal shelters, a different city committee is proposing payment for foster care.

Breeder's permits in the city of Los Angeles are $235, and there are no rules about how often a dog can be bred.