Los Angeles City Council to take final vote on homeless encampments near schools

For the third and final time, Los Angeles City Council will vote on a measure to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers.

All "sensitive" facilities fall under the realm of the measure, which includes schools, daycare centers, parks and libraries.

A primary vote took place in July, where council members voted 10-1 in favor of banning the encampments, opposed only by Councilman Mike Bonin. Since the measure did not receive unanimous approval, it was forced to undergo a second vote last Tuesday, again passing, 11-3. Bonin was joined by Councilwoman Nithya Raman and Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson in dissenting.

In most circumstances, this would mark the final approval, however, according to officials, a third vote was forced for Tuesday due to a procedural issue.

As expected, dozens of homeless rights activists gathered outside of L.A. City Hall to voice their displeasure with the ordinance. Last week's meeting was met with much of the same fervor, as an hour-long disruption halted the meeting as protestors chanted and shouted at council members. Eventually, police cleared the chambers, leaving just media and council members.

Tuesday saw members of Services Not Sweeps, a local housing coalition, gathered out front of City Hall for a news conference.

The measure is an amendment to Municipal Code 41.18, already in place, which prohibits sitting, sleeping lying or otherwise obstructing the public right of way in several areas of Los Angeles.

Those who violate the measure will either be cited or face an infraction, though in extreme cases can be charged with a misdemeanor or faced with higher fines.

District 15 Councilman Joe Buscaino originally proposed the idea in 2021, though it never gained enough traction to reach a vote. The measure was revived earlier this year, thanks in part to Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, based on the concerns of students, teachers and parents.

"I've seen elementary schools with conditions that none of us as parents would find acceptable for children. Individuals with mental illness, some of them absolutely unclothed, shouting profanities in the listening ear of children," Carvalho previously told council when addressing the topic.