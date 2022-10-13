Los Angeles City Council meeting cancelled for Friday

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell called on fellow councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign from their seats and said the Council will not hold a meeting until they do.

O'Farrell officially canceled Friday's scheduled LA City Council meeting at the beginning of the press conference.

"The people's business cannot be conducted until we have these two resignations," O'Farrell said.

This comes four days after a secret recording of former Councilmember and City Council President Nury Martinez using racially charged language about Councilmember Mike Bonin's son was leaked to the public.

Since then, Martinez stepped down as the City Council President and resigned from being a Councilmember.

Both Cedillo and de León were apart of the conversation with Martinez when the audio of her using racial language was recorded.

As a result to Martinez's racist comments and her stepping down, O'Farrell declared that the City's Chief Legislative Analyst (CLA) will takeover as the Caretaker for the Sixth Council District, which was formerly represented by Martinez.

The City Council attempted to hold a meeting on Tuesday but it was eventually postponed by O'Farrell due to a loud and enraged crowd of protestors.