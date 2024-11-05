Los Angeles and California election results and maps show live vote count for 2024 races

Alongside the presidential race, California voters in the Los Angeles area are deciding on a host of key contests in the 2024 election.

Voters across California will choose a new U.S. senator, decide on competitive congressional races and weigh in on 10 statewide ballot propositions.

Among the most high-profile measures are Proposition 3, which would enshrine the legal right to same-sex marriage in the state constitution; Proposition 32, which would increase the minimum wage to $18 an hour; and Proposition 36, which would increase penalties for some theft and drug crimes.

In addition to a range of important local races, Los Angeles County voters will decide on whether to expand the Board of Supervisors, nearly doubling it in size.

At the city level, Angelenos are mulling over ballot initiatives that will change LA's charter. These charter amendments include several proposals such as an initiative to create a new Ethics Commission that can impose financial penalties between $5,000 and $15,000 to city leaders, a measure that would allow police officers to enroll in a new pension plan as well as a motion to clarify city staff's authority and allow departments to sell merchandise.

Here are the top contests, with results updated in real-time.

President - California election results

U.S. Senate - California election results

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 24

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 25

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 26

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 27

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 28

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 29

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 30

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 31

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 32

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 33

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 34

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 35

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 36

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 37

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 38

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 39

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 40

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 41

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 42

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 43

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 44

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 45

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 46

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 47

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 48

U.S. Representative - California Congressional District 49

Other California election results

Los Angeles County District Attorney

California statewide proposition 2: Approve $10 billion school construction bond

California statewide proposition 3: Reaffirm same-sex marriage rights

California statewide proposition 4: Approve $10 billion climate change bond

California statewide proposition 5: Allow local taxes and bonds for affordable housing

California statewide proposition 6: End forced prison labor

California statewide proposition 32: Raise minimum age to $18 an hour

California statewide proposition 33: Allow cities to expand rent control

California statewide proposition 34: Restrict use of health care funds

California statewide proposition 35: Create permanent tax to fund Medi-Cal

California statewide proposition 36: Increase penalties for retail theft and fentanyl

California State Senate races

California State Assembly races

County and city race results