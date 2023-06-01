Looking for the best donuts in the U.S.? Turns out, Los Angeles and Orange County have 'em

A mixture of iced chocolate and regular ring doughnuts. / Getty Images

Call it - or spell it - whatever and however you'd like, nothing beats a donut (doughnut).

National donut day (yes, of course that's a thing!) is Friday and to celebrate, Yelp has released their 2nd annual guide to the top 100 donut shops in the country. While we didn't fare very well last year, Los Angeles and Orange Counties have turned it around for 2023, with three of the top 10 in our backyard - and another three located in California.

How did they rank the sugary rings of deliciousness? According to Yelp!:

We identified businesses in the donuts category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023.

3. JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee

31878 Del Obispo St Ste 122

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Among the varieties of donuts you know and love, JD Flannel offers gluten-free donuts as well as gourmet flavors like festive vanilla. boysenberry, cookies & cream and caramel apple fritter.

Sue L. says: "Absolutely fabulous! One of a kind donut shop. We tried the brown butter sea salt and glazed buttermilk old-fashioned, both were still warm and to die for. Many Gluten free options."

Jordan A. says: "We got to try the smoked apple fritter, blueberry strudel, and strawberry donuts tonight and I AM BLOWN AWAY! Best donuts in SoCal."

4. Munchkins Donuts

902 N Citrus Ave

Covina, CA 91722

It's not just donuts that are getting customers talking at Munchkins. Yelp! says the cinnamon buns and croissants are just as popular.

Stephanie E. says: "We went with the jalapeño, ham & cheese and ham & cheese croissant, they were so good and the cheese just oozes out."

Nick T. says: "Great croissants and donuts and even better service. Ham and cheese and jalapeño and strawberry cream cheese are my favorites there."

9. Simone's Donuts

6400 E Stearns St Ste A

Long Beach, CA 90815

In addition to all the regulars you'd expect, Simone's makes custom donuts for birthdays graduations, etc.

Emalyn B says: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND to make any occasion extra special. Thank you Melissa!!!"

Melody C. says: "This is THE BEST donut place in Long Beach"

Here's the complete list, with California spots in bold: