Looking for the best donuts in the U.S.? Turns out, Los Angeles and Orange County have 'em
Call it - or spell it - whatever and however you'd like, nothing beats a donut (doughnut).
National donut day (yes, of course that's a thing!) is Friday and to celebrate, Yelp has released their 2nd annual guide to the top 100 donut shops in the country. While we didn't fare very well last year, Los Angeles and Orange Counties have turned it around for 2023, with three of the top 10 in our backyard - and another three located in California.
How did they rank the sugary rings of deliciousness? According to Yelp!:
We identified businesses in the donuts category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023.
3. JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee
31878 Del Obispo St Ste 122
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
Among the varieties of donuts you know and love, JD Flannel offers gluten-free donuts as well as gourmet flavors like festive vanilla. boysenberry, cookies & cream and caramel apple fritter.
Sue L. says: "Absolutely fabulous! One of a kind donut shop. We tried the brown butter sea salt and glazed buttermilk old-fashioned, both were still warm and to die for. Many Gluten free options."
Jordan A. says: "We got to try the smoked apple fritter, blueberry strudel, and strawberry donuts tonight and I AM BLOWN AWAY! Best donuts in SoCal."
4. Munchkins Donuts
902 N Citrus Ave
Covina, CA 91722
It's not just donuts that are getting customers talking at Munchkins. Yelp! says the cinnamon buns and croissants are just as popular.
Stephanie E. says: "We went with the jalapeño, ham & cheese and ham & cheese croissant, they were so good and the cheese just oozes out."
Nick T. says: "Great croissants and donuts and even better service. Ham and cheese and jalapeño and strawberry cream cheese are my favorites there."
9. Simone's Donuts
6400 E Stearns St Ste A
Long Beach, CA 90815
In addition to all the regulars you'd expect, Simone's makes custom donuts for birthdays graduations, etc.
Emalyn B says: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND to make any occasion extra special. Thank you Melissa!!!"
Melody C. says: "This is THE BEST donut place in Long Beach"
Here's the complete list, with California spots in bold:
- Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon – Rocklin, California
- HOLE – Asheville, NC
- JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee – San Juan Capistrano, CA
- Munchkins Donuts Shop – Covina, California
- Hot N. Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop – Page, Arizona
- Round Rock Donuts – Round Rock, Texas
- The Jelly Donut – San Francisco, California
- Stan's Donut Shop – Santa Clara, California
- Simone's Donuts – Long Beach, California
- Purvé Donut Stop – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Brooklyn Baking – Waterbury, Connecticut
- Happy Donuts – Puyallup, Washington
- Superior Bakery – Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Steve's Donuts – Riverside, California
- Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai – Portland, Oregon
- Old Fashioned Donuts – Chicago, Illinois
- Marie's Donuts – Sacramento, California
- Glee Donuts & Burgers – Anaheim, California
- Diablo Doughnuts – Baltimore, Maryland
- Milkbomb Ice Cream – San Francisco, California
- Sweethearts Gourmet Donuts – Anthem, Arizona
- Sweet Coloradough – Glenwood Springs, Colorado
- Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop – Brooklyn, New York
- Donuts To Go – Sanford, Florida
- Nord's Bakery – Louisville, Kentucky
- Fresh Donut & Deli – Salt Lake City, Utah
- Chuck's Donut Shop – Renton, Washington
- Ruby Donut – Ayer, Massachusetts
- Biagio's Donut Shop & Pizzeria – Eastlake, Ohio
- Twinkle Donuts – The Colony, Texas
- Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, Texas
- Texas Donuts – Lorton, Virginia
- Beiler's Bakery – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Avon Donuts – Pontiac, Michigan
- Home Cut Donuts – Joliet, Illinois
- Yum Yum Bake Shops – Colmar, Pennsylvania
- Bill's Donut Shop – Centerville, Ohio
- Sedonuts – Sedona, Arizona
- Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry – Henderson, Nevada
- Bake Shack – Dania Beach, Florida
- Beacon Doughnuts – Chicago, Illinois
- S-H Donuts – Austin, Texas
- Ray's Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- Maui Ono Donuts – Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
- Sweet Spot Cafe – St. Ann, Missouri
- Granny's Gourmet Donuts – Bozeman, Montana
- Sunrise Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona
- Holey Grail Donuts – Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii
- Family Donut Shop – Seattle, Washington
- Pink Love Donuts & More – Oakland Park, Florida
- The Local Donut – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Paula's Donuts – Tonawanda, New York
- Thomas Donut & Snack Shop – Panama City Beach, Florida
- Gurnee Donuts – Gurnee, Illinois
- Long's Bakery – Indianapolis, Indiana
- PANA Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea – Indianapolis, Indiana
- Baker's Dozen – Raleigh, North Carolina
- Ronald's Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Urban Cookies Bake Shop – Phoenix, Arizona
- Hole in One Donut – Tampa, Florida
- Glazed Doughnuts – Hampton, Virginia
- OMG Donuts & Bakery – Concord, North Carolina
- Donnie's Donuts – Ormond Beach, Florida
- Desert Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona
- Sluys Poulsbo Bakery – Poulsbo, Washington
- Donut King Hawaii – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Friendly Donut House – Henderson, Nevada
- Dough in the Box Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- The Hollywood Donut Factory – Hollywood, Florida
- Mr. Donuts – Lone Tree, Colorado
- DG Doughnuts – Ocoee, Florida
- Dom Bakeries – Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Donut Day – Aloha, Oregon
- Carol Lee Donuts – Blacksburg, Virginia
- A & H Donuts – Fort Worth, Texas
- Heights Bakery – Columbia Heights, Minnesota
- The Tatonut Shop – Ocean Springs, Mississippi
- Doe Donuts – Portland, Oregon
- Dulce Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Valkyrie Doughnuts – Orlando, Florida
- Dan-D-Donuts & Deli – Panama City, Florida
- Dev's Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- Hell Yeah Gluten Free – Atlanta, Georgia
- Glazed Over Donuts – Beacon, New York
- Aware Coffee – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Kane's Donuts – Boston, Massachusetts (downtown location)
- The Doughnut Vault – Chicago, Illinois
- Angelina Bakery – New York, New York
- Carl's Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
- The Flour Box – Seattle, Washington
- Marietta Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
- Gibson's Donuts – Memphis, Tennessee
- Kamehameha Bakery – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
- Mikiko Mochi Donuts – Portland, Oregon
- Grand Donuts – San Antonio, Texas
- Donut Run – Washington, D.C.
- HenDough – Hendersonville, North Carolina
- Titus Bakery – Lebanon, Indiana
- Croffle House – Flushing, New York
- Donut Den – Joliet, Illinois
