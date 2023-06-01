Watch CBS News
Looking for the best donuts in the U.S.? Turns out, Los Angeles and Orange County have 'em

By Bj Dahl

/ KCAL News

Call it - or spell it - whatever and however you'd like, nothing beats a donut (doughnut).

National donut day (yes, of course that's a thing!) is Friday and to celebrate, Yelp has released their 2nd annual guide to the top 100 donut shops in the country. While we didn't fare very well last year, Los Angeles and Orange Counties have turned it around for 2023, with three of the top 10 in our backyard - and another three located in California.

How did they rank the sugary rings of deliciousness? According to Yelp!:
We identified businesses in the donuts category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1st, 2022 and March 31st, 2023. 

3. JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee

31878 Del Obispo St Ste 122
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675  

Among the varieties of donuts you know and love, JD Flannel offers gluten-free donuts as well as gourmet flavors like festive vanilla. boysenberry, cookies & cream and caramel apple fritter.

Sue L. says: "Absolutely fabulous! One of a kind donut shop. We tried the brown butter sea salt and glazed buttermilk old-fashioned, both were still warm and to die for. Many Gluten free options."

Jordan A. says: "We got to try the smoked apple fritter, blueberry strudel, and strawberry donuts tonight and I AM BLOWN AWAY! Best donuts in SoCal."

4. Munchkins Donuts

902 N Citrus Ave
Covina, CA 91722  

It's not just donuts that are getting customers talking at Munchkins. Yelp! says the cinnamon buns and croissants are just as popular.

Stephanie E. says: "We went with the jalapeño, ham & cheese and ham & cheese croissant, they were so good and the cheese just oozes out."

Nick T. says: "Great croissants and donuts and even better service. Ham and cheese and jalapeño and strawberry cream cheese are my favorites there."

9. Simone's Donuts

6400 E Stearns St Ste A
Long Beach, CA 90815  

In addition to all the regulars you'd expect, Simone's makes custom donuts for birthdays graduations, etc.

Emalyn B says: "HIGHLY RECOMMEND to make any occasion extra special.  Thank you Melissa!!!"

Melody C. says: "This is THE BEST donut place in Long Beach"

Here's the complete list, with California spots in bold:

  1. Rocklin Donuts & Cinnamon – Rocklin, California
  2. HOLE – Asheville, NC
  3. JD Flannel Donuts and Coffee – San Juan Capistrano, CA
  4. Munchkins Donuts Shop – Covina, California
  5. Hot N. Sweet Coffee and Donut Shop – Page, Arizona
  6. Round Rock Donuts – Round Rock, Texas 
  7. The Jelly Donut – San Francisco, California
  8. Stan's Donut Shop – Santa Clara, California
  9. Simone's Donuts – Long Beach, California
  10. Purvé Donut Stop – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii 
  11. Brooklyn Baking – Waterbury, Connecticut
  12. Happy Donuts – Puyallup, Washington
  13. Superior Bakery – Fayetteville, North Carolina 
  14. Steve's Donuts – Riverside, California
  15. Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai – Portland, Oregon 
  16. Old Fashioned Donuts – Chicago, Illinois 
  17. Marie's Donuts – Sacramento, California 
  18. Glee Donuts & Burgers – Anaheim, California
  19. Diablo Doughnuts – Baltimore, Maryland
  20. Milkbomb Ice Cream – San Francisco, California
  21. Sweethearts Gourmet Donuts – Anthem, Arizona
  22. Sweet Coloradough – Glenwood Springs, Colorado
  23. Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop – Brooklyn, New York 
  24. Donuts To Go – Sanford, Florida
  25. Nord's Bakery – Louisville, Kentucky
  26. Fresh Donut & Deli – Salt Lake City, Utah
  27. Chuck's Donut Shop – Renton, Washington
  28. Ruby Donut – Ayer, Massachusetts
  29. Biagio's Donut Shop & Pizzeria – Eastlake, Ohio
  30. Twinkle Donuts – The Colony, Texas
  31. Robin's Snowflake Donuts & Cafe – Spring, Texas
  32. Texas Donuts – Lorton, Virginia
  33. Beiler's Bakery – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  34. Avon Donuts – Pontiac, Michigan
  35. Home Cut Donuts – Joliet, Illinois
  36. Yum Yum Bake Shops – Colmar, Pennsylvania
  37. Bill's Donut Shop – Centerville, Ohio
  38. Sedonuts – Sedona, Arizona
  39. Gäbi Boutique Donut & Pastry – Henderson, Nevada
  40. Bake Shack – Dania Beach, Florida
  41. Beacon Doughnuts – Chicago, Illinois
  42. S-H Donuts – Austin, Texas
  43. Ray's Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
  44. Maui Ono Donuts – Kihei, Maui, Hawaii
  45. Sweet Spot Cafe – St. Ann, Missouri
  46. Granny's Gourmet Donuts – Bozeman, Montana
  47. Sunrise Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona
  48. Holey Grail Donuts – Hanalei, Kauai, Hawaii
  49. Family Donut Shop – Seattle, Washington
  50. Pink Love Donuts & More – Oakland Park, Florida
  51. The Local Donut – Scottsdale, Arizona
  52. Paula's Donuts – Tonawanda, New York
  53. Thomas Donut & Snack Shop – Panama City Beach, Florida
  54. Gurnee Donuts – Gurnee, Illinois
  55. Long's Bakery – Indianapolis, Indiana
  56. PANA Donuts Coffee & Boba Tea – Indianapolis, Indiana
  57. Baker's Dozen – Raleigh, North Carolina
  58. Ronald's Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
  59. Urban Cookies Bake Shop – Phoenix, Arizona
  60. Hole in One Donut – Tampa, Florida
  61. Glazed Doughnuts – Hampton, Virginia
  62. OMG Donuts & Bakery – Concord, North Carolina
  63. Donnie's Donuts – Ormond Beach, Florida
  64. Desert Donuts – Phoenix, Arizona
  65. Sluys Poulsbo Bakery – Poulsbo, Washington
  66. Donut King Hawaii – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
  67. Friendly Donut House – Henderson, Nevada
  68. Dough in the Box Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
  69. The Hollywood Donut Factory – Hollywood, Florida
  70. Mr. Donuts – Lone Tree, Colorado
  71. DG Doughnuts – Ocoee, Florida
  72. Dom Bakeries – Ypsilanti, Michigan
  73. Donut Day – Aloha, Oregon
  74. Carol Lee Donuts – Blacksburg, Virginia
  75. A & H Donuts – Fort Worth, Texas
  76. Heights Bakery – Columbia Heights, Minnesota
  77. The Tatonut Shop – Ocean Springs, Mississippi
  78. Doe Donuts – Portland, Oregon
  79. Dulce Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
  80. Valkyrie Doughnuts – Orlando, Florida
  81. Dan-D-Donuts & Deli – Panama City, Florida
  82. Dev's Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
  83. Hell Yeah Gluten Free – Atlanta, Georgia
  84. Glazed Over Donuts – Beacon, New York
  85. Aware Coffee – Las Vegas, Nevada
  86. Kane's Donuts – Boston, Massachusetts (downtown location)
  87. The Doughnut Vault – Chicago, Illinois
  88. Angelina Bakery – New York, New York
  89. Carl's Donuts – Las Vegas, Nevada
  90. The Flour Box – Seattle, Washington
  91. Marietta Donuts – Marietta, Georgia
  92. Gibson's Donuts – Memphis, Tennessee
  93. Kamehameha Bakery – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii
  94. Mikiko Mochi Donuts – Portland, Oregon
  95. Grand Donuts – San Antonio, Texas
  96. Donut Run – Washington, D.C.
  97. HenDough – Hendersonville, North Carolina
  98. Titus Bakery – Lebanon, Indiana
  99. Croffle House – Flushing, New York
  100. Donut Den – Joliet, Illinois

