Look up! Rare, partial solar eclipse will be visible from SoCal skies this morning

A rare, astronomical event will be visible in the skies over Southern California: a partial social eclipse.

The eclipse will start around 8 a.m. through 11 a.m. Saturday. Experts say the best time to see it will be around 9:20 a.m. Those who plan to watch it should wear proper protective eye gear.

"The last one we had was in 2017 so this is an event people will want to make sure to take a look," said Dr. David Reitzel at the Griffith Observatory. "This is not something you see every day."

"To see the moon pass in front of the sun and you see a bite taken out of the sun that's there day after day reliably. It rises every day, it sets every day. To see something like a dark patch, a dark arc move across the sun, it is incredible," he said.

In Los Angeles, it will be partial eclipse.

"But it is still an amazing site to see," he said. "It will be 70 percent or so. You will notice it. Things will get dimmer. If you pay attention to shadows, they will be sharper in one direction than the other. We will get some neat effects. It might get cooler as well, if you notice it, instead of just getting warmer today, it will start out and then get a little cooler and then a little warmer again."