Longtime Westminster crossing guard killed in early morning crash

Westminster police are seeking witnesses to help establish a cause for a collision that killed a longtime crossing guard.

According to Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick, the crash occurred around 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday in the 14500 block of Goldenwest Street.

Robert Polino Avila, 77, was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Avila was crossing guard for the city for the past twelve years. He was not at his job site at when the collision happened.

The passenger in Avila's car and the driver of the other car were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center to be treated for unknown injuries, MacCormick said.

Anyone who may have seen the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam at 714-548-3770.