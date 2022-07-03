Longtime 4th of July tradition taking to the streets in Redondo Beach

Racing in red, white, and blue.

A longtime Fourth of July tradition is taking to the streets of Redondo Beach Sunday.

The 29th annual Village Runner Independence Day 5K run was expected to begin at 8 a.m. and was expected to draw between 2,000 to 4,000 runners and walkers.

The event will salute the most outstanding female runners ever in the South Bay. Some of the athletes include runners that previously went to Redondo and Palos Verdes high schools.