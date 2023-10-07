Watch CBS News
Long Beach: Search underway for hit-and-run suspect who struck, killed pedestrian

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Long Beach on Friday. 

According to Long Beach Police Department, the collision happened at around 7:10 p.m. near Orange Avenue and Banner Drive. 

Upon arrival, they found a man, identified as 51-year-old Felix Castro, in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators learned that Castro was crossing Orange Ave. westbound, across southbound lanes, when he was struck, They say he was not using a marked crosswalk at the time. 

They did not provide a description of either a suspect or vehicle involved. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact LBPD at (562) 570-7355.

