Long Beach police shoot and kill suspect who was allegedly brandishing gun at MacArthur Park

A person was fatally shot by Long Beach police on Wednesday because he was allegedly brandishing a firearm.

It happened sometime at around 4:20 p.m., when officers were called to MacArthur Park, located at 14th Street and Gundry Avenue, after receiving reports that someone there was possibly in possession of a gun, according to a statement from LBPD.

Officers arrived and found a man that fit the description, and upon contact saw that he did allegedly have a gun.

They say that the man was brandishing a firearm and failed to comply with their demands to drop the weapon, which led them to open fire.

A photo of the gun that the suspect was allegedly waving around on Wednesday. Long Beach Police Department

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, where he later died.

No one else was injured in the incident. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

SkyCal flew over MacArthur Park, where there was a large police presence. A portion of the park was surrounded in crime scene tape while dozens of bystanders looked on.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.