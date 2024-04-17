Watch CBS News
Long Beach police shoot and kill suspect who was allegedly brandishing gun at MacArthur Park

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A person was fatally shot by Long Beach police on Wednesday because he was allegedly brandishing a firearm. 

It happened sometime at around 4:20 p.m., when officers were called to MacArthur Park, located at 14th Street and Gundry Avenue, after receiving reports that someone there was possibly in possession of a gun, according to a statement from LBPD. 

Officers arrived and found a man that fit the description, and upon contact saw that he did allegedly have a gun. 

They say that the man was brandishing a firearm and failed to comply with their demands to drop the weapon, which led them to open fire. 

screenshot-2024-04-17-at-8-12-15-pm.png
A photo of the gun that the suspect was allegedly waving around on Wednesday.  Long Beach Police Department

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics, where he later died. 

No one else was injured in the incident. Officers recovered a gun from the scene.

SkyCal flew over MacArthur Park, where there was a large police presence. A portion of the park was surrounded in crime scene tape while dozens of bystanders looked on. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

