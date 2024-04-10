Watch CBS News
Long Beach police seek additional victims of Norwalk gardener arrested for alleged sexual battery

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Long Beach police arrested a Norwalk man for sexual battery against multiple women while working as a gardener, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

Meliton Santoyo Jaramillo, 38, allegedly committed sexual battery two times in August 2023 against two elderly women, and again in Feb. 2024 against another woman. All the incidents were said to have occurred at Bellflower Boulevard and Wardlow Road in Long Beach.

Detectives believe Jaramillo was working as a gardener for the victims in each of the incidents.

On April 8 detectives arrested suspect Jaramillo in the City of La Mirada. He was transported to Long Beach and booked for three counts of sexual battery.

Meliton Santoyo Jaramillo, 38, of Norwalk. Long Beach Police Department

Detectives believe there may be additional unreported incidents and encourage any possible victims to contact Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368. 

First published on April 10, 2024 / 10:12 AM PDT

