Long Beach police searching for suspect involved in sexual battery on a minor

Authorities in Long Beach are searching for a suspect involved in sexual battery on a minor in July.

Long Beach Police Department

The incident occurred on July 31 at around 1:30 p.m. when the victim was groped from behind by the suspect as he returned to his place of residence. The suspect grabbed the victim's lower body before an altercation occurred, resulting in the suspect hitting the boy in the face.

Investigators learned that the suspect had been following the victim for several blocks before the assault occurred.

Long Beach police have described the suspect as a White or Hispanic male is said to be between 18 and 25 years old. He is around 5 feet, 11 inches tall with short, dark hair in a "comb over" style and a light-colored mustache. He was last seen in a Dodgers t-shirt, light-colored pants and black sandals.

It is believed that the suspect may have attended a party prior to the assault.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Monica Moore at (562) 570-5514, or Detective William Neal at (562) 570-5513.