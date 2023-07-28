Long Beach police search for driver accused of intentionally running over a cyclist

Long Beach police are looking for any information leading to the arrest of the driver accused of intentionally ramming a bicyclist.

The hit-and-run collision happened on July 9 at about 7:55 a.m. at the intersection of California Avenue and Harding Street. There, officers found 29-year-old Leobardo Cervantes lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, their preliminary investigation led them to believe a dark-colored sedan sped down nearby Harding Street to intentionally run over Cervantes. The impact of the crash sent the victim off his bike.

Cervantes survived for 13 more days after paramedics rushed him to the hospital. He died last Saturday.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time and are working to find a motive.

Anyone with information on Cervantes' murder is urged to call homicide detectives Donald Collier or Chasen Contreras at (562) 570-7244. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit their tips to Los Angeles CrimeStoppers via phone at (800) 222-8477 or on their website.