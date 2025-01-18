Long Beach police release surveillance video as search for rape suspect continues

Long Beach police have released surveillance video of a man who is suspected of raping a woman last week.

It happened on Wednesday at around 1 a.m. in an alleyway near W. 10th Street and Pacific Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

They say that the victim, only identified as a woman, was walking near the alley when the man approached her and allegedly assaulted her.

Police believe the man ran northbound on Pacific Avenue, where he is believed to have also struck a second woman in the upper body at around 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

"This abhorrent crime is disturbing and intolerable," said LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish in a statement. "I'm urging the public to please review the provided video and help us identify the suspect responsible for committing this crime."

The suspect is described as a man in his late-20s who stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He has facial hair and medium-length dreadlocks, police said. Video shows him wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and black shoes as he walks in the area where the assault occurred.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact LBPD's Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368.