Long Beach police open fire on attempted murder suspect

Long Beach police opened fire on an attempted murder suspect after a patrol officer spotted him shooting at a man in a local parking lot on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 11:44 p.m. at the intersection of South Street and Orange Avenue. The Long Beach Police Department said the officer was driving around the area when he witnessed the suspect shooting at another man in the parking lot.

The officer chased after the suspect after he started to run away on Orange Avenue. The officer opened fire while chasing after the 43-year-old Demetrius Imoesiri, striking him in the lower body.

Authorities, including paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department, tended to Imoesiri's wounds before taking him to the hospital.

Officers said he is in stable condition.

After the shooting, investigators discovered a loaded handgun at the scene.

No one else was injured. However, officers could not find the man that Imoesiri was allegedly shooting at.

The 43-year-old was booked on one count of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of illegal possession of ammunition, one count of obstructing a peace officer and one count of owning or possessing a firearm while subject to a restraining order.

He's being held in lieu of a $1 million bail.

The department has launched an investigation into the shooting. Additionally, The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office investigates every police shooting that results in injury or death.