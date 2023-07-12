Long Beach Police: Male who jumped from building struck by hit-and-run driver

An unidentified male was found in the street in Long Beach early Wednesday morning and was declared dead at the scene. Police said a hit-and-run driver struck the victim after the victim had just jumped from a nearby building.

Long Beach police officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Locust Avenue and Seaside Way at about 1:50 a.m.

Responding officers and paramedics found a single person in the roadway. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

In an update mid-day Wednesday, the Long Beach Police Department said the "preliminary investigation suggests the subject jumped off a nearby building and shortly after, was run over by a pickup truck which fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."

No further descriptions were immediately released.